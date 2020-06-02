Sioux City, South Sioux City Hy-Vee stores to give away more than 40,400 mini peaches

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City and South Sioux City Hy-Vee stores will give away more than 40,400 mini peaches Wednesday, during a drive-thru event.

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, Southern Mills Mall Hy-Vee and Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, as well as South Sioux City Hy-Vee, will give away nearly 20 mini peaches to the first 530 customers at each location, from 1 to 3 p.m., or until supplies last. Hy-Vee said in a statement released Tuesday, that in total, approximately 7,600 pounds of fresh produce will be donated.

In partnership with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee is donating fresh produce to customers as COVID-19 continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa and Nebraska.

Fresh mini peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Product will be loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.