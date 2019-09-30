SIOUX CITY -- A spokeswoman for KFC confirmed Monday that all three KFC locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City are closed, but she didn't clarify whether the closures are permanent or temporary.
"The two KFC restaurants in Sioux City and one located in South Sioux City are closed. While it is always a difficult decision to close a restaurant, we appreciate the patronage of our loyal guests," the spokeswoman wrote in an email to the Journal.
According to signs posted Friday in the KFC locations along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City and Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City, the restaurants are closed "temporarily."
No explanation has been given for the closures. Sioux City's Gordon Drive KFC location closed permanently last year, and a different restaurant has since moved into that building.