Sioux City Sports Commission receives state grant

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Sports Commission has been awarded a $55,555 Regional Sports Authority District Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for 2021.

The City of Sioux City said in a statement that funding will offset expenses of local sports-related events, including the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship, NAIA Volleyball National Championship, The Arena Basketball Series, Midwest Pool Championship, Midwest Darts Championship and The Arena Dance Showcase.

The Sioux City Sports Commission was selected as one of nine Regional Sports Authority Districts in Iowa.

"We appreciate this funding as Sioux City competes with venues from across the country for sporting events," Sioux City Sports Commission President Tim Seaman said. "With new facilities recently added to the market such as The Expo Center and The Arena Sports Academy, Sioux City is positioned to attract additional events that will increase our economic growth."

Sioux City will host the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship for the 24th consecutive year in March 2021 and the NAIA Volleyball National Championship for the 13th consecutive year in April 2021 (delayed from Fall 2020 due to COVID-19).

