SIOUX CITY -- An interactive kiosk highlighting local sports history was officially unveiled Friday at the City Manager’s press conference as part of the new “Sioux City Sports” display.

It is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St.

The completion of the new exhibit marks the first addition to the permanent gallery since the Public Museum's opening in 2011. The kiosk contains approximately 200 screens of content and 500 images.

A much-anticipated portion of the kiosk is the inclusion of the Sioux City Sports Hall of Fame. Users will find biographies and images of the 65 athletes, coaches, and athletic contributors who were inducted into the Greater Siouxland Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame. Honorees are listed by name, sport, and induction year, or by searching for specific nominees in the search bar.

Besides the local Hall of Fame, has sports history information in three other categories: Venues, Professional & Club Sports, and the High School & Young Athletes category.

In the Venues category, users can explore images and descriptions of 25 Sioux City sporting complexes. These include modern venues like the Tyson Events Center and historical venues such as Stockyards Park. These venues are searchable or may be browsed by name or opening year.

The Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.