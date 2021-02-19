Sioux City St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled

SIOUX CITY -- The St. Patrick's Day in Sioux City has been called off for the second year in a row.

COVID-19 had just begun to rear its head at St. Patrick's Day last year, and the parade was among the first major public events to face an abrupt cancellation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued her first public health disaster emergency on St. Patrick's Day itself, March 17. At the time, there were 29 known infections in the state. The first known infection in Woodbury County appeared four days later.

Organizers of Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day parade announced their 2020 cancellation on March 12, writing at the time, "We will see you next year!"

During the year that followed, more than 13 percent of Woodbury County's population suffered known infections and nearly all public events were nixed. In recent weeks the virus has been spreading less aggressively in the county than it did during the surges in the spring and in November, and vaccinations have gotten underway.