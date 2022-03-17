 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SALUTE TO THE EMERALD ISLE

Sioux City St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- After a two-year hiatus, a full-scale St. Patrick's Day parade returned to Historic Fourth Street on Thursday night.

The parade, which traveled from Iowa street west to Water street, featured more than 50 floats. With temperatures in the 50s, a large crowd showed up for the salute to the Emerald Isle.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 and 2021 parades were very limited in both size and duration. The pandemic hit right before St. Patrick's Day in 2020.

Several local bars and eateries celebrated the day named after St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, with traditional holiday favorites -- beer, corned beef and cabbage.

