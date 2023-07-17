SIOUX CITY -- A man was killed Monday in an early-morning shooting and stabbing incident on the city's north side.

At around 4:19 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to 406 26th Street for a report of a stabbing and possible burglary. On arrival, officers found a man outside the house suffering multiple stab wounds, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. The man lived at the residence.

Officers found another man suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a search of the residence.

Both men were transported to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The man suffering the gunshot wounds later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither man has yet been identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information can call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.