Sioux City stores reporting shortage of face masks amid coronavirus fears

SIOUX CITY -- Joanne Kuhlers, an LPN who runs the Greenville Pharmacy's home health department, has a new rule: only one face mask per customer.
She implemented her new policy in the face of heightened demand for face masks at the Sioux City drugstore due to fears of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The widely reported illness began in China and has since spread across much of the globe, claiming the lives of more than 2,900, mostly in China, as of Sunday.
"They came in yesterday by droves, sold everything I had but one," Kuhlers said on Friday.
Separately, face masks are on the shelf at the Greenville Pharmacy's main retail floor -- they just got a fresh supply on Thursday. The price is somewhat higher for these masks than those under Kuhler's counter.
Once her current supply runs out, Kuhlers said she doesn't know when more masks will arrive at the store: "They're back-ordered."
Iowa has seen no confirmed coronavirus cases, though as of Friday, 13 people were under supervision for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All 13 were asymptomatic, meaning they showed no symptoms.
The first U.S. death due to the coronavirus was reported Saturday in Washington state. The number of U.S. cases grew overnight following reports of the first infections in Illinois and Rhode Island.
'I'm selling them like crazy'
Other retailers in Sioux City reported a shortage of masks in recent days.
At UnityPoint Health's home medical equipment store on Hamilton Boulevard, there are no more face masks.
"Honestly, we are out, and we have some on order, and we aren't getting an ETA from our vendors as of right now," said Keri Wavrunek, the store's home medical equipment director. "We have people coming in all day asking for them too."
Wavrunek said the store ran out of face masks the week before last. Many of the customers she sees are seeking masks because they plan to travel.
"We don't usually have 10 to 15 people coming into the store a day asking for masks," she said.
Jay Bickford, the manager of the Walmart at Singing Hills Boulevard, said there are never enough face masks to keep up with the demand.
"I'm selling them like crazy, I don't have any currently at the moment," Bickford said Friday. Shipments of goods come in every day, he added, so whether or not his Walmart has masks on the shelves will depend on the day and the time of day.
The store keeps masks of somewhat different styles in their sporting goods, pharmacy and paint supply sections. "In every one of those areas, I'm completely sold through at the moment," Bickford said.
The shortage of masks is far more acute in Asia -- the Associated Press reported on Friday that stores in Asia were even running out of paper products due to rumors that toilet paper or napkins could be used as face masks. The government of China has taken over face mask manufacturers there and shipments of the masks abroad have plummeted.
Whether it's necessary for a healthy person to wear a mask to prevent coronavirus exposure is questionable, at best.
"Personally, I wouldn't be off buying them, because, really these are intended to be used for people who have the virus, to prevent them from fluids coming out, because that's how it's transmitted. For those of us walking around, we don't really need that," said Dawna Swick, a pharmacy tech at the Greenville Pharmacy.
Swick added, however, that those who are immunocompromised -- those whose immune systems are impaired by cancer or HIV, for example -- could possibly benefit from face masks.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending face masks for people who aren't sick or caring for people who do have the virus. Rather, the agency is suggesting people keep about six feet away from others when possible, covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands and staying home when sick.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams took to Twitter on Saturday to express the same sentiment, though his wording was somewhat more blunt.
"Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!" the Surgeon General wrote on Twitter.
Who has masks, who doesn't
Face mask availability in Sioux City was varied as of Saturday evening.
Menards and the Bomgaars locations at Gordon Drive and Hamilton all had a supply of dust masks in their paint supply areas, while at Lowe's an employee reported that dust masks sold out due to virus fears, leaving only the respirator-type masks normally used in heavy, hazardous renovation work or painting.
The Home Depot was also out of dust masks Sunday afternoon.
An employee of the CVS Pharmacy inside Target said the store had run out of face masks and that staffers are recommending customers go to stores that sell paint, where such masks may remain in stock.
All four Walgreens locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City had no face masks left on the shelves Saturday evening. A cashier at the Morningside location said the store had been out of masks for "quite some time."