Sioux City stores reporting shortage of face masks amid coronavirus fears

'I'm selling them like crazy'

Other retailers in Sioux City reported a shortage of masks in recent days.

At UnityPoint Health's home medical equipment store on Hamilton Boulevard, there are no more face masks.

"Honestly, we are out, and we have some on order, and we aren't getting an ETA from our vendors as of right now," said Keri Wavrunek, the store's home medical equipment director. "We have people coming in all day asking for them too."

Wavrunek said the store ran out of face masks the week before last. Many of the customers she sees are seeking masks because they plan to travel.

"We don't usually have 10 to 15 people coming into the store a day asking for masks," she said.

Jay Bickford, the manager of the Walmart at Singing Hills Boulevard, said there are never enough face masks to keep up with the demand.

"I'm selling them like crazy, I don't have any currently at the moment," Bickford said Friday. Shipments of goods come in every day, he added, so whether or not his Walmart has masks on the shelves will depend on the day and the time of day.