Sioux City swimming pools to remain closed due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents may need to find another way to beat the heat this summer than by taking a dip in the pool.

The city's parks and recreation department Wednesday said Sioux City's three swimming pools -- Leif Erikson Pool, Lewis Pool and Riverside Family Aquatic Center -- will not open for regular operations this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's splash pads also will remain closed.

"We continue to evaluate a variety of scenarios in which pools may open in some capacity and will only move forward if it is safe to do so for our patrons and staff," a news release from Sioux City Parks and Recreation said.

Earlier Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an order that would allow swimming pools in the state to reopen on Friday for lap swimming and lessons. The order also allows indoor movie theaters, zoos and museums to reopen with restrictions on Friday, and bars may resume operations May 28.