SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra released the lineup for its 2019-2020 season Thursday.
The season kicks off at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 28 with "Arabian Nights." Grammy Award-winning percussionist Evelyn Glennie will join the orchestra in performing Michael Daugherty's "Dreamachine." The program will conclude with the orchestral showpiece, "Scheherazade."
See a unique presentation of one of Tim Burton's most celebrated films on Oct. 19. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will be projected onto the big screen at the Orpheum with dialogue, singing and effects accompanied by Danny Elfman's score, which will be performed live by the Sioux City Symphony. Theater-goers can take in the spooky sights and sounds of "Haunted Orpheum" Oct. 18-19; and "Symphony Spooktacular Carnival" will be held on Oct. 20.
Experience the music that caused a riot in Paris with Igor Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" on Nov. 9. Brian Allred, the symphony's principal flute, will be featured in a performance of "L'Aile Du Songe," a bird-inspired work for solo flute and orchestra.
The symphony will present "A Swingin' Christmas" on Dec. 14. The Christmas concert will feature holiday favorites and internationally-renowned trumpeter Vince DiMartino. Then, on Feb. 15, the symphony pays tribute to the iconic rock band Queen with "The Music of Queen." A full rock band, The Windborne Music Band, will play Queen hits "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and more alongside the symphony.
British violinist Chloe Hanslip, who began playing the violin at age 2, will make her Sioux City Symphony debut on March 14 with a performance of Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor. Then, in the symphony's season finale on April 25, operatic tenor and Sioux City native John Osborn makes his solo debut with the symphony in a program that will feature his "greatest hits" of opera. Osborn will be joined by his wife, soprano Lynette Tapia.
To purchase tickets, visit the Sioux City Symphony's website, siouxcitysymphony.org, or the box office, 518 Pierce Street, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the symphony's office at 712-277-2111.