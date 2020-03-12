You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra postpones Saturday performance 'indefinitely'
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra postpones Saturday performance 'indefinitely'

Sioux City Symphony

Ryan Haskins is pictured directing a performance of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra in this Journal file photo. The Symphony announced Thursday the indefinite postponement of a performance planned for Saturday. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra on Thursday announced that its planned Saturday performance of Beethoven's Symphony Number 7 "indefinitely." 

A statement signed by Symphony CEO Travis Morgan also indicated that all other Symphony events and activities are suspended until further notice. 

The cancellation of the Symphony concert is the latest cancellation announced abruptly Thursday due to fears of the COVID-19 virus -- earlier in the day, the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship came to a sudden end, while area colleges announced an extended spring break while they consider changes to their spring course schedule. 

The Symphony's full statement follows: 

"Out of an abundance of caution to public concern, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is making the decision to postpone Saturday’s concert indefinitely.  The health, safety, and quality of life of our musicians, patrons, and staff is the Sioux City Symphony’s highest priority.  In addition, all Symphony activities and events are also being suspended until further notice.  Our organization continues to closely monitor the situation and will work with the city and state to determine the next steps regarding the remainder of the 2019-2020 season. 

"At this time we ask for your patience in awaiting refunds as we determine the future of our upcoming concerts and navigate these very difficult decisions.  We plan to provide more details on ticket exchanges and refunds in the next two weeks.

