Sioux City tattoo artist tries his hand at different kind of 'flesh' for unique Halloween art

Schroder considers himself blessed to be able to make a living as an artist.

"I may not be rich but I have fun," he said.

Actually, Schroder stays so busy during the month of October, his wife calls herself a "pumpkin widow."

"Even though she doesn't see me around much, but my wife loves it when I bring home pumpkins," he explained. "My wife loves cooking them while I love carving them. We compete over who gets a best pumpkin."

Somehow, we think Schroder wins out during this pumpkin war. Depending on the size of the gourd and the complexity of the design, he may spend up to four hours on a single sculpture.

Plus he'd like to start teaching art classes for the next generation of 3D pumpkin artisans.

Until then, Schroder is satisfied simply by being a practitioner of seasonal sculptures.

Despite that, making 3D pumpkin sculpture doesn't have to be too exact.

"If I end going too far in making an eye socket, I'll turn an old man sculpture into an one-eyed alien," Schroder said.

And if he accidentally lops off an ear on one of his pumpkin design? Well, then, Pumpkin Rick Moranis will just have one ear.

