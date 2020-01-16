Sioux City teachers pen new true crime book on famous South Dakota case

"These sorts of things aren't supposed to happen around here," Phil Hamman said. "When they do, people remember."

"Duct Tape Killer: The True Inside Story of Sexual Sadist & Murderer Robert Leroy Anderson," the Hammans' new true crime book, went on sale at online book retailers like Amazon.com as well as a few local businesses on Tuesday.

The couple co-wrote "Duct Tape Killer" with former South Dakota State attorney general Larry Long, who, as assistant attorney general, spent three years prosecuting Anderson.

"(Long) kept every note and every piece of research associated with the case," Sandy Hamman said. "Just as important, he remembered everything involving Anderson."

This was important to Sandy Hamman, who is the detail-oriented of the writing team.

"Sandy gets caught up in the nuts and bolts of the story," Phil Hamman said. "I know we're not writing a book for lawyers. This is a book meant to be read by people who are interested in true crimes."

Which apparently includes a large swath of readers.

According to Phil Hamman, audiences are drawn to crime dramas like "Law & Order" as well as a number of reality-based shows focusing on well-known homicides.