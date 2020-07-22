× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kenidi Valladolid lies awake at night wondering if the brown-haired woman she saw running down a Morningside street frantically screaming for help in late June is OK. The woman in her 30s was being chased by her boyfriend. Then, Valladolid's thoughts shift to the unknown number of other women in the community who are living in fear of an intimate partner.

"I, an 18-year-old female, called 911 to help another female, who was fearing for her life, and no one came. This struck fear in me when I thought, 'What if this was me or someone close to me?'" the 2020 Sioux City North High School graduate told the City Council during its July 6 meeting.

Valladolid said it took police nearly four hours to respond to the incident. By that time, she said the woman had already returned to the home that she shares with the man who assaulted her. Valladolid thinks officers missed an opportunity to help the woman get out of a dangerous situation.

As a result of Valladolid's complaint, the police department launched an investigation to determine why it took so long for an officer to respond. In a statement provided to The Journal, the department said the investigation revealed that the incident was "not a domestic situation and the victim denied being assaulted at all."

The department noted that the incident was reported close to shift change and that the Woodbury County Communications Center was receiving a "very heavy call volume" at the time. The district officer was also tied up taking a domestic abuse-related restraining order violation at another location, according to the statement.

"To imply that we do not care about the victims of abuse or any other crimes is simply not the case," Chief Rex Mueller said in the statement. "The fact that there was no longer an active disturbance, the suspect had left the scene, and the city was dealing with a very heavy call volume all created the unfortunate situation that led to delays in police response."

SafePlace, a nonprofit that provides safety, advocacy and support to survivors of domestic violence, has seen an uptick in people seeking protection orders as Sioux City and the surrounding region reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to executive director Robin McGinty. She also said "more violent incidents" have been occurring in the city lately.

On July 6, police arrested Christopher Moyle, of Mapleton, Iowa, after he had texted his wife a picture of her car parked outside the Woodbury County Courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, and threatened to shoot her. According to court documents, officers searching Moyle's car found a severed deer head, a rifle holding 22 live rounds, two magazines full of ammunition and a homemade bomb containing gun powder, wooden nails, BBs and shotgun pellets. Moyle has been charged with possession of an incendiary or explosive device, domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment and eluding.

"We've just been very busy downtown between police reports and people seeking relief through the court system. We have not seen as many people seeking shelter, but we have had some, and we've had them in hotels," McGinty said. "We've seen a huge increase in people asking for rental assistance so they can move out and get their own place. There's a big need there."

When the pandemic first began, McGinty said advocates didn't see many survivors reaching out for help, which she said was "scary."

According to statistics provided by Sioux City Police, 134 domestic assaults were recorded from March through June, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to that same time period a year ago, when 142 domestic assaults were logged.

Domestic violence by the numbers 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide on a typical day. 3 million children witness domestic violence. Source: safeplacesiouxland.org

McGinty said the financial issues people are facing due to furloughs and layoffs are making it even more difficult for them to leave an abusive relationship. Although domestic violence can happen to anyone, about 80 percent of the survivors SafePlace serves are women. The majority of them are mothers between the ages of 18 and 34.

"Maybe they lost their job because of the pandemic, or, maybe their partner is the one who has the job or carries the insurance. They're thinking, 'Now is not the time for me to try to break away from this,'" she said. "It's OK that they kind of hunkered down for a while and stayed in that situation. But, it is OK to reach out and get help. It doesn't mean that you have to leave right away. Just do what's best for you and your family."

The evening of June 29, Valladolid was talking with her family as they sat at a table on their deck in the 2600 block of Peters Avenue.

Around 8:30 p.m., Valladolid said she saw a woman being chased by a man on foot. The woman, who was headed northbound on South Linn Street, darted toward a grassy incline on Peters Avenue and collapsed by a power pole.

"Her body was like super, super weak. She was running like someone who was running from a bear or an animal that they thought was going to kill them," Valladolid recalled.

Valladolid rushed down the concrete steps in front of her home to render aid to the woman, who was in tears. Valladolid said the woman's ankle was swollen and bleeding.

Need help? SafePlace provides safety, advocacy and support to empower adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. The organization's crisis line, 1-800-982-7233, is staffed 24/7. Visit safeplacesiouxland.org for more information.

The woman's boyfriend noticed Valladolid's father, Adam, and retreated to his dark gray pickup truck. He yelled at the woman to get back in the vehicle, but then sped off when Valladolid's father informed him that the police had been called.

According to the statement from the police department, when Valladolid first requested officers come to Peters Avenue and South Linn Street at 9:15 p.m., a "third party" was heard crying in the background. Valladolid reported that the suspect vehicle was leaving the area and provided a plate number. The statement said the victim was asked if she needed medical assistance, but declined it. At the conclusion of the call, the dispatcher stated that an officer would be sent.

Valladolid and her father helped the woman over to their steps and gave her some water and tissues. Valladolid consoled her for nearly two hours. She learned that the woman had injured her ankle when her longtime boyfriend stepped on the gas as she was trying to exit the truck.

"I was just trying to talk to her and calm her down and try to kind of understand what happened, thinking I would only have to do it for a little while and then the cops would be there," Valladolid said.

The statement said an unknown male party spoke with a dispatcher at 10:05 p.m. and provided Valladolid's address. He talked about "a dude circling the block for the last hour" and said "her brother is just gonna take her to the police station ... You guys are taking far too long."

At 10:15 p.m., Valladolid said the woman called a family member to come pick her up. But, before she could make it from the steps to her family member's car, Valladolid said the woman, who was concerned about her possessions, decided to walk to her home instead.

"We couldn't stop her, because whatever she was going back for, it was not expendable to her, it was not replaceable to her and she would not leave it there with him," said Valladolid who followed the woman to her home. "We're just trying to make sure that she's safe and gets whatever she needs."

At 10:16 p.m., a dispatcher called Watch Command to inform them of the current call load. They listed numerous significant calls that were holding and worked through a list, according to the statement.

"The communications center director refers to a call that occurred at (10:13 p.m.) in which a male party called back and changed the address. We do not have that call as a recording," the statement said.

While they were at the woman's home, Valladolid said the woman's boyfriend returned, but then agreed to leave for the night. The woman locked her doors; and, Valladolid, feeling she and her father had de-escalated the situation, headed to the police station at approximately 11:45 p.m. to file a complaint. After speaking with a sergeant for 20 minutes, Valladolid learned that an officer was being dispatched to the woman's house.

The statement said an officer became available at 11:44 p.m. and was dispatched to an address on Ridge Avenue at 11:56 p.m. He arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m., after speaking with Valladolid and her father in the parking lot of Bob Roe's Point After.

"By the time (the department) sent a car back out there, (her boyfriend) was already back there and their story had already changed, I'm sure, out of her fear. I feel how long it took the police department to respond is definitely responsible for the outcome," said Valladolid, who was told by police that the woman declined to press charges against her boyfriend.

Leaving an abuser is a process that doesn't just happen overnight, according to McGinty. She said it can take some time for an individual to even recognize that they're in an abusive relationship.

McGinty said the most important things members of the public can do to help someone who is experiencing domestic violence is to listen to them and offer support. She said they can also provide information about SafePlace, which has advocates who can help devise a safety plan to assist a survivor in making a move.

"Sometimes, people don't realize the situation that they're in is abusive. They may kind of minimize what's going on," she said. "Say, they're not being physically abused, but it's more emotional or mental. That's still abuse."

A week after Valladolid addressed the city council, City Manager Bob Padmore acknowledged that the police department's response time "should have been better."

"They're looking at ways to improve on that," he said.

