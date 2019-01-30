SIOUX CITY -- Temperatures in Sioux City will remain below zero for at least the next day.
According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, temperatures will be as low as 16 degrees below zero by 9 a.m. Wednesday, with wind chill values as low as 29 degrees below zero.
By noon, the temperature is forecast at 9 degrees below, with a wind chill around 22 degrees below zero. Temperatures will warm slightly during the afternoon hours, with the temperature forecast at 2 degrees below zero by 3 p.m., with a wind chill of 14 degrees below. Temperatures will decline slightly from that point over the next few hours.
By midnight, the temperature is pegged at 8 degrees below zero, with a wind chill of around minus 24 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to finally head into positive territory around 10 a.m. Thursday, with a forecast of 3 degrees above. The wind chill will remain well below zero, at minus 14 degrees.
The bitter cold temperatures caused a number of delays and cancellations throughout the area. The U.S. Postal Service decided not to deliver mail in the region Wednesday as temperatures in Siouxland are cooler than in Antarctica.
Colleges and universities called off classes Wednesday, including Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Morningside College held classes until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and then shut down the campus until Thursday.
Most K-12 schools in Siouxland started late or cancelled classes altogether Tuesday. One notable exception was the Sioux City district, which held classes as usual. At around 2:30 p.m., the district announced it would be closed Wednesday.
Garbage collection in Sioux City was postponed Wednesday, according to the city. Collection is expected to resume Thursday, with the remainder of the week's trash pickups postponed by a day.