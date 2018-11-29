SIOUX CITY -- For 21 years, Sioux City has hosted the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship Tournament. Now the city hopes to also bring the men's national tournament to the Tyson Events Center.
In April, the NAIA merge its two basketball divisions for men and women into a single division tournament consisting of 16 teams after the 2020 season. The move follows a recent decrease in the number of schools competing at the Division I level.
Saturday is the deadline for cities and venues to bid on each tournament for four years, through the 2024 season.
At a news conference Thursday, Sioux City officials said they will submit an application to hold both tournaments simultaneously at the Tyson, which seats around 6,800 for basketball.
Corey Westra, a past director of the NAIA women's tournament said the city expects to hear back from the NAIA in January or February.
"They are separate bids, they stand apart from each other, it's not a both-or-nothing situation, but we would like to have the NAIA entertain the possibility of bringing the men here along with the women," said Westra, who is also the commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Commission.
Erika Newton, general manager of the Tyson, said the application will emphasis the "outstanding job" the city has done hosting the Division II women's tournament since 1998, the longest current active host for a NAIA championship event.
"We are very dedicated to making sure we keep that championship, that is our number one priority. But we also want to let the NAIA know, and be very aggressive about wanting to get the men's championship here as well," Newton said. This was a decision that was made probably over the course of the last six months or so, we've had a lot of conversations about it."
Besides Sioux City, three other cities currently host 32-team NAIA national basketball tournament. Division I women's qualifiers compete at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Montana. Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls are the site of the Division I and Division II men's tournaments, respectively.
The Pentagon hosted the men's tournament for the first time last March. The NAIA was forced to quickly find a replacement venue after the governing body and the tournament's longtime host, the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri agreed to end their contract. The breakup came after the NAIA turned down the Ozarks' request that the NAIA enact an association-wide policy requiring all players and coaches to stand during the national anthem.
The Sioux Falls Sports Authority, which co-hosts the NAIA Division II men's tournament, with two NAIA schools, Dakota State University and Northwestern College, is expected to bid to keep the championship at the Pentagon through 2024.
In the new single-division format, 64 teams will qualify for both the men's and women's tournaments, but an opening round of games will be held on campus sites. The final 16 teams in each tournament teams will advance to the championship site.
"It will technically be a 64-team tournament for both genders, but it will play down to a 16-team final site," Westra said.