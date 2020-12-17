 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City to offer free holiday parking in downtown ramps
View Comments

Sioux City to offer free holiday parking in downtown ramps

{{featured_button_text}}
Heritage Parking Ramp (copy) (copy)

The Heritage Parking Ramp at Third and Jones streets in Sioux City is shown in this 2017 file photo. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is offering free parking in downtown ramps during the holidays. 

The four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use beginning Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. until Dec. 28 at 5 a.m. for the Christmas holiday. Visitors will have the same opportunity the following week from December 31 to January 4 for the New Year's holiday.

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free for the time between Dec. 25 and Jan. 4. 

Each parking ramp has skywalk accessibility to adjacent buildings.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: North Sioux City pursuit ends in Sioux City crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News