Sioux City to offer free holiday parking in downtown ramps

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is offering free parking in downtown ramps during the holidays.
The four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use beginning Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. until Dec. 28 at 5 a.m. for the Christmas holiday. Visitors will have the same opportunity the following week from December 31 to January 4 for the New Year's holiday.
In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free for the time between Dec. 25 and Jan. 4.
Each parking ramp has skywalk accessibility to adjacent buildings.
