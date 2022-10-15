Sioux City to see Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Saturday night

SIOUX CITY — Saturday night, at 7 p.m., a number of local organizations will take part in a candlelight vigil at Miracle Field to "honor, celebrate and remember babies gone too soon."

The gathering is the third-annual "Wave of Light" event put on by No Foot Too Small, an Iowa City-based group that raises awareness to the issue of pregnancy loss and infant mortality. It's part of a larger happening where people in their own local time zones light a candle at the called-upon time so that there's a "wave of light" around the world.

Registration for the event, which is presented by Siouxland Women's Health as well as the Junior League of Sioux City and the Iowa SIDS Foundation, starts at 6:30 p.m. and things are slated to get going at 7 p.m.

"During this hour, we will begin with lighting of the candles, opening remarks, reading of each angel's name," said Katie Kruse, an "angel ambassador" for No Foot Too Small. "Together as a community; love, celebration, and support fills the air."

The most-recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that the infant mortality rate in Woodbury County was 4.28 deaths per 1,000 live births from 2016 through 2020 which is lower than the national rate of 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: About one pregnancy in 100, at 20 weeks of pregnancy and later, is affected by stillbirth. And each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States.