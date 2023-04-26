SIOUX CITY — Wednesday, Sioux City Tolerance Week was marked with a preview of the completed Holocaust exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum and an awards dinner attended by a concentration camp survivor and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

The exhibit, "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage," which took over two years to complete and gives visitors a chance to experience the horrors of the Holocaust in the most tactile way possible, officially opens to the public on Wednesday, May 3.

"I think it's important that this lesson be taught and people know the terrible tragedy and how cruel Hitler and the Nazis were," Branstad said. "We need to make sure nothing like this ever happens again."

Kelli Erickson, one of the Tolerance Week Board Directors, echoed Branstad's sentiment when introducing people to the exhibit before fellow planners Dave Gross and Lou Ann Lindblade cut through barbed wire to let people onto the tour.

"What we're celebrating today is education and the hope that comes with it," Erickson said before later adding "The biggest enemy of evil is indifference."

Following the introduction to the exhibit, organizers held the 18th annual Tolerance Week Awards Banquet.

The ceremonies, which were led in prayer by Rabbi Guy Greene, featured Branstad as well as Ted Orechowski, a 92-year-old Sioux City resident who spent two years in the Dachau Concentration Camp in southern Germany. His story is featured in a "Sioux City Survivors" video inside of the "Holocaust Rails" exhibit.

Also in attendance were Elyn Shindler Moldow, whose father, Samuel Shindler, survived the Holocaust; and Ruth Lebowich who shared her father Martin's story. His first wife and three sons were murdered in the Holocaust.

In the morning, about 1,800 eighth graders went to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City for a special production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" put on by the Sioux City Community Theatre.

"I'm not sure we do as good a job of teaching history and teaching the tragedy of the Holocaust, so that young people are aware of what can happen if people aren't vigilant and don't look out for each other," Branstad said.