Sioux City Transit adds new route and extended hours

Sioux City buses

Passengers board Sioux City Transit buses at the MLK Transportation Center in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is adding a new route and extending hours.

Effective Nov. 14, the following changes will be implemented:

• A new route, Airport (#11), will be added. This route will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff and industrial areas south of the airport. 

• Fixed route and paratransit service will be extended by one hour Monday through Friday to 7 p.m. This is for a trial period of 90 days to determine need.

• Former airport route (#6) will be renamed Singing Hills route (#6). Outbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will connect to the new Airport Route (#11) at the Singing Hills Walmart (transfer point). Inbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will end at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center. 

Direct questions about fixed route service to the Sioux City Transit Dispatch Office at 712-279-6404. Paratransit service questions can be directed to the SRTS Dispatch Office 712-279-6919.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

