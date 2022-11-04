Sioux City Transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is adding a new route and extending hours.

Effective Nov. 14, the following changes will be implemented:

• A new route, Airport (#11), will be added. This route will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff and industrial areas south of the airport.

• Fixed route and paratransit service will be extended by one hour Monday through Friday to 7 p.m. This is for a trial period of 90 days to determine need.

• Former airport route (#6) will be renamed Singing Hills route (#6). Outbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will connect to the new Airport Route (#11) at the Singing Hills Walmart (transfer point). Inbound trips on the Singing Hills Route (#6) will end at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center.

Direct questions about fixed route service to the Sioux City Transit Dispatch Office at 712-279-6404. Paratransit service questions can be directed to the SRTS Dispatch Office 712-279-6919.