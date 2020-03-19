Sioux City Transit asks riders to limit bus use due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is encouraging residents and visitors to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work or for medical needs.

According to a statement from City Transit, to ensure social distancing, riders are reminded to limit interaction and to not congregate in groups of more than 10 people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center, 509 Nebraska Street. The building is open to passengers actively transferring between routes.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus. Buses are also being sanitized regularly.

