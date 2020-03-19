You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Transit asks riders to limit bus use due to COVID-19 concerns
Sioux City Transit asks riders to limit bus use due to COVID-19 concerns

Bus Station (copy)

Passengers board buses at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center in Sioux City in this 2011 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit is encouraging residents and visitors to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work or for medical needs.

According to a statement from City Transit, to ensure social distancing, riders are reminded to limit interaction and to not congregate in groups of more than 10 people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center, 509 Nebraska Street. The building is open to passengers actively transferring between routes.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus. Buses are also being sanitized regularly.

What's closed, what's open: Siouxland services affected by COVID-19 concerns
