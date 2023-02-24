SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Transit System is implementing some route changes on Monday.

The changes are as follows:

• #5 Riverside: Service will change from Ross to Rebecca Street to better serve Liberty Elementary School.

• #7 Council Oaks: The route will become bidirectional, running both out and back along West 4th Street and Riverside Boulevard. This improves trip times and eliminates overlap with Route 5 - Riverside on West 19th Street.

• #9 South Sioux City: Proposes only minimal changes. In order to improve school access, the westbound service on 9th Street would be rerouted to Arbor Drive in order to access Harney Elementary School. The 33rd Street to B Street service would be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street in order to access Cardinal Elementary.

Questions about fixed route service can be directed to the Sioux City Transit Dispatch Office, 712-279-6404. Paratransit service questions can be directed to the SRTS Dispatch Office, 712-279-6919.