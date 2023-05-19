SIOUX CITY — From June through August, Sioux City kids ages 5 through 18 will be able to have unlimited rides on the Sioux City Transit fixed route system for free, Monday through Saturday.

All Sioux City kids and parents will have to do to participate in the 17th annual program is show a "Kids Ride Free" pass which can be obtained at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Transportation Center Dispatch Office (505 Nebraska St.), the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center (550 Expo Center Drive), the Wilbur Aalfs Library (529 Pierce St.), the Perry Creek Branch Library (2912 Hamilton Blvd.) or the Morningside Branch Library (4005 Morningside Ave.).

According to Sioux City Transit, the days and hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.