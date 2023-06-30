SIOUX CITY — Gill Hauling will delay garbage and recycling collection by one day due to the Independence Day holiday.

Tuesday's collection will take place Wednesday, Wednesday's collection will take place Thursday, and so on, for the remainder of the week through July 8, according to a press release from the city.

To help prevent fires or damage to trash cans, the city is advising residents to thoroughly soak all fireworks in water before disposing of them, and to not place charcoals in trash containers. Fireworks are considered hazardous and are not recyclable.

The Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will be closed on July 4.