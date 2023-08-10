SIOUX CITY -- Learn about a community in rapid change during "History at High Noon: Sioux City in Transition 1960 - 1969" from 12:05 - 12:45 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

History curator Matt Anderson will showcase images from the turbulent decade, which saw the opening of Interstate 29, the completion of the Floyd River and Missouri River flood control projects, the first River-Cade celebration, the advent of Iowa Beef Processors (IBP), the construction of the first suburban shopping centers and the passage of s school bond issue that thoroughly reorganized the city's junior and senior high schools.