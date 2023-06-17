SIOUX CITY — Rain clouds couldn't dampen the spirits of Sioux City residents who turned out for the seventh-annual Unity in the Community Block Party and NAACP Celebration at Cook Park on Saturday.

Meant to bring local officials, law enforcement officers and faith leaders together with citizens, as well as mark the coming Juneteenth holiday on Monday, the event, which ran from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., featured info booths for local agencies, an area to sit and conversate while enjoying a burger or hotdog, a dunk tank, live music and more.

Promoted by Unity in the Community organization, the local chapter of the NAACP, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Sioux City Police Department, the event was initially held at Dale Street Park on 15th Street. But Monique Scarlett, a Sioux City School Board Member and the founder of the Unity in the Community, said the festivities got popular enough that organizers had to relocate to a larger venue. She said Cook Park was an ideal spot because it's in the heart of the westside neighborhood of Sioux City.

"The westside doesn't get some of the same privilege as the other sides of town so we wanted to bring everybody here back to the westside to remember our roots and be able to give back to our community in this special way," Scarlett said.

The celebration officially kicked off with performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn promoted by the NAACP as the Black National Anthem. By 11:30 a.m., there were already more than 100 people at the park including Sioux City Councilmembers Dan Moore, Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters as well as Mayor Bob Scott who read an official proclamation.

Members of the Sioux City Police Department ran a table which offered free bracelets, frisbees, a photo booth and tickets for a bike raffle. Officers such as Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill threw footballs with kids and played cornhole. Meanwhile, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies were stationed at a "Dunk-a-Sheriff" dunk tank where young folks could throw balls at a target that would then send a deputies plummeting into the water tank.

If those options weren't enough, the youth in attendance also had the opportunity to sample from candy displays, play with bubble wands, figure out a "Leaping Lizards game" and spin prize wheels.

"I think the best way to interact with the kids here is to just play catch with them," Gill said. "Play basketball with them. Play bags with them. They feel more comfortable being around you. Then they start asking what it's like being a police officer."

Sioux City resident Terrence Reynolds said as Black man he couldn't help but get angry in 2014, 2015 and 2016, when he would see news about the police killings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri or Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. He thinks local law enforcement officers actually spending time in their community can stave off fatal outcomes.

"If a police officer knows you, then he's less apt to shoot," Reynolds said. "We have a son. Our son is 6'2", maybe 300 pounds, he's a gentle giant. But if one of these officers sees him they might be scared of him because he's so big. All it would take you is to talk to him for two seconds and you know 'That's a good kid.'"

Juneteenth, which was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, has been around since 1866 when Black Americans in Texas marked the one-year anniversary of the freedom order for slaves that was issued by Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army. As a way to mark Juneteenth in Sioux City, the Unity in the Community event featured the MLK Choir (which is comprised of the members of area churches and everyday citizens) and a performance by Dallas, Texas hip hop artist Cliff J who penned a song for Unity in the Community.

Between the array of activities, the turnout and the weather, which held in the low 70s, Scarlett said the organizers couldn't have done much better.

"Perfect day," she said. "I love it."