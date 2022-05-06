Sioux City Urban Scramble is June 11

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the Sioux City Urban Scramble on June 11.
Teams of two race across the city, testing their navigation skills all while running, biking and completing challenges. Some challenges will be physical and some mental. There will be men's women's and co-ed divisions.
Check-in runs from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive.
Call 712-279-6126 to register or visit sioux-city.org.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
