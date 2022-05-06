 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Urban Scramble is June 11

Siouxland Expo Center grand opening (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Siouxland Expo Center is shown at 550 Expo Center Drive in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the Sioux City Urban Scramble on June 11.

Teams of two race across the city, testing their navigation skills all while running, biking and completing challenges. Some challenges will be physical and some mental. There will be men's women's and co-ed divisions. 

Check-in runs from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive. 

Call 712-279-6126 to register or visit sioux-city.org

