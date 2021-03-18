Sioux City vehicle pursuit leads to recovery of handgun, meth

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies recovered a firearm and methamphetamine after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening in Sioux City.

The driver, Michael D. Hamman, 24, of Sioux City, is charged with felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, driving under suspension and multiple traffic infractions. His passenger, Ricardo D. Ramirez, 22, of Sioux City, is charged with possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine.

According to a statement from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, at 7:52 p.m., deputies were working a special joint traffic project with the Iowa State Patrol and Sioux City Police Department. During the project, the statement said a Sioux City Police officer observed a vehicle that was involved in a felony domestic assault with a firearm several nights prior. The vehicle was occupied by two male suspects, one of whom was possibly armed with a firearm, according to the statement.

The statement said a Woodbury County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street, but the vehicle immediately took off. The suspects continued to elude deputies, as the pursuit went onto I-29 and then into Sioux City's west side.