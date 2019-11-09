Sioux City VFW canteen closure a sign of changing times for veterans groups

"Nobody really wants to, but we're hoping it's for the best," Fischer said.

With proceeds from the sale, the VFW hopes to relocate and reopen the canteen. In the meantime, the Monahan-Nelson American Legion has agreed to allow the VFW to hold its meetings at its post.

There are many members who belong to both organizations, Hageman said, so it makes sense for the Legion to open its doors to the VFW.

"We're all fighting for the same thing," he said.

Meanwhile, both organizations will do what posts in other communities continue to do, recruit new members who will hopefully carry on their missions. If they can't, it doesn't matter where they meet or if they have a canteen -- there won't be enough people involved.

"If we don't have volunteers and members, we can't help people," Fischer said.

