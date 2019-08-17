Josh Lebowich poses for a photo outside the Warming Shelter's night shelter and A. Gordon's Jewelry & Loan in Sioux City. Lebowich's family is closing its business and selling the building to the Warming Shelter, so it can consolidate its day and night shelters in one location.
Joe Twidwell, Warming Shelter director, said the Warming Shelter's board of directors is working with architects to come up with a plan to renovate the entire inside of the building in the 900 block of Nebraska St., which currently houses the night shelter and A. Gordon's Jewelry & Loan, in the next year or two.
Dave Ferris, right, hugs Joe Twidwell from the Warming Shelter after announcing Sneaky’s 40th birthday party raised more than $132,000 for the shelter. Sneaky’s, a Sioux City mainstay, hosted a free meal Friday night to celebrate its 40 years in business. Hundreds of Siouxlanders attended the event at Country Celebrations.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
A men's dormitory at the Warming Shelter's night shelter is shown in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- Josh Lebowich sees a silver lining in the upcoming closure of his family's pawnshop after 35 years in business.
The front of A. Gordon's Jewelry & Loan will become the new home of the day shelter in early November, as the Sioux City Warming Shelter seeks to consolidate its day and night shelters for homeless men, women and families in a half block of Nebraska Street between Ninth and 10th streets.
"There's no need for pawnshops anymore with Facebook Swap, eBay, Craigslist and stuff like that," Lebowich said. A member of the Warming Shelter's board of directors and president of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, he and his family considered the competition when deciding to get out of the business and sell the building. "When we were going to close the shop played into the Warming Shelter expanding and growing."
The Sioux City Journal examines homelessness in Siouxland in this five-day series. Topics include the impact of homelessness in downtown, ment…
For the last six years, from November through April, the Warming Shelter has operated an emergency night shelter adjacent to the pawnshop at 916 Nebraska St. The 501(c)3 public charity's mission is making sure that no one freezes to death. Between 85 and 130 people find warmth and rest under the shelter's roof each night during the winter.
"We're the court of last resort. You come to us when you've been kicked out of every other place," said Warming Shelter director Joe Twidwell. "And if you're not staying with us, the probability is that you're sleeping under a bridge."
The Warming Shelter initially ran the day shelter out of the front of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, but then relocated it to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 722 W. Fifth St. The day shelter's future home is just down the street from Siouxland Community Health Center and in close proximity to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and Siouxland Mental Health Center.
Twidwell said the board hopes to close on the $415,000 building and take possession of it by Nov. 1 to open for the Warming Shelter's seventh season.
"If they can shutdown (the pawnshop) earlier, they will. They're very supportive of us," Twidwell said of Lebowich and his mother, Janice.
Twidwell said some minor modifications initially will be made to the building to meet code. He said the day shelter will be located in the front of the pawnshop, which offers 10,000 square feet of space. The night shelter's side of the building is 5,000 square feet.
"We're probably going to take somewhere in the neighborhood of a couple thousand square feet in the front, because we have tables. We have a TV," he said.
It costs $450,000 to operate both shelters for six months, Twidwell said. He said the consolidation will slightly reduce operating costs, as the Warming Shelter will no longer have to pay rent for the day shelter. The Warming Shelter doesn't accept government assistance but operates solely on donations from the community.
"The vast majority of the money that we need to operate each year comes from $25, $50 donations," Twidwell said. "Sometimes, we've had young kids come in and bring us a can full of change that they've saved up," he said. "Those are the kind of people that give you hope for the future."
Twidwell said the board is working with architects to come up with a plan to renovate the entire inside of the building in the next year or two, in order to make both the day and night shelters more effective. He acknowledged that the project will cost "a bunch of money."
"We want to have six family rooms so that when people come in with kids, the family will have its own sleeping room and bathroom. Right now, we've got three rooms that we can use for families, but the people have to use the general population men's or women's bathrooms and they're not nearby," said Twidwell, who said the shelter will have to close down during renovations.
In the coming years, Twidwell said, the board would like to see the Siouxland Soup Kitchen move to the 900 block of Nebraska Street, as well, thereby eliminating the 1.1-mile distance between the soup kitchen and the day and night shelters. Many of the city's homeless have mobility issues.
"As people need things, it's going to be proximate to what they need," Twidwell said.
