Sioux City wastewater plant rebuild may cost $580 million; brand new, $900 million

SIOUX CITY — A Minneapolis environmental engineering firm told Sioux City Council members Thursday that more of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant can be salvaged than what was initially thought.

Hazen and Sawyer Consulting has been evaluating potential alternatives in a comprehensive facility plan. The plan analyzed the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at a new location or reconstruction of the current plant at its existing site and found reconstruction to be the most feasible option.

Rebuilding the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, would cost an estimated $580 million. Constructing a completely new plant father south would run in the neighborhood of $900 million. The costs include engineering, project management, legal and other non-construction costs.

"We were a little bit surprised as we got in-depth in the facilities. There was more there that could be salvaged than, I think, we anticipated," Project Manager Will Martin said. "A number of the really key treatment structures and tanks were in fair to good condition. From what we've seen elsewhere, those are assets. That's concrete and steel that can be reused, rehabilitated and continue to be put in service."

However, Martin said there are still a number of issues that need to be addressed at the plant, such as aging structures and tanks, aging mechanical equipment, deteriorating underground piping systems and unreliable supporting systems.

"There are a few (structures and tanks) that we would rebuild wholesale just due to age and corrosion and degradation," said Martin, who noted that some of the metallic process equipment, piping and pumps, is past its useful service life. "Really, the brains, the heart of the system, those lack some reliability and make it very difficult to operate the plant on a day to day basis."

Residents currently paying $60 a month, could potentially see their sewer bill rise to $70 by fiscal year 2026 if the plant is rebuilt in phases. That $60 bill is projected to rise to $113 if a completely new plan is constructed, according to a graph displayed by Hazen and Sawyer Consulting.

"The existing site is probably the best investment for the city," Martin said.