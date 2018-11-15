If you're planning to do anything outside, you're in luck. If you're not, you might want to make some changes.
According to Andrew Kalin of the National Weather Service, Sioux City is expected to reach the mid-50s by the afternoon today.
Expect breezy conditions out of the southwest before they turn to the northwest in the evening.
For a low, expect the low 30s tonight before reaching the mid-40s tomorrow.
Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends as a cold front will make its way through Friday late afternoon into the evening.
So enjoy it while you can.