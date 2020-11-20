Sioux City weddings in the time of COVID: Masks, sanitizers, no more than 15 guests

SIOUX CITY -- Nikki De Vries had hoped to celebrate her wedding Saturday with about 50 of her family and friends.

But this week, she was faced with the unenviable task of whittling her guest list down to 15. She understands, though, that disinviting some people is an unavoidable consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't want my family members to get sick," said De Vries, who on Saturday will marry Armando Castro in a small ceremony in Sioux City.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation imposing new restrictions on public gatherings as the state recorded record numbers of new coronavirus infections. Attendance at weddings, funerals and other indoor events are temporarily capped at 15 people, while outdoors gatherings are limited to 30. The proclamation remains in effect until at least midnight Dec. 10.

In recent months, as COVID-19 ebbed and flowed, De Vries went back and forth on her November wedding plans, before she ultimately decided that the nuptials should go on because "there's always a reason not to." For those immediate family members who do make the final guest list, the ceremony will have masks and sanitizers in addition to the rings and vows.