SIOUX CITY -- Michaelle Miller is used to being in the middle of activity.
As West High School's activities secretary, she works with principals in coordinating all activities, and serves as a liaison with coaches, parents, guests and outside vendors for sporting events, in addition to arranging the transportation needed to take athletes, musicians and dance squad members to games or competitions.
"Some people work mainly with teachers or students or administrators," Miller explained. "An activities secretary has the privilege of working with everybody."
Because of her dedication, Miller has received the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) Education Support Professional of the Year Award.
A union group representing pre-K through 12th-grade educators and faculty, the ISEA established the Education Support Professional (ESP) Award to recognize the contributions by support staff members in the areas of professional practice, advocacy, community engagement, personal achievement and enhancing the image of all education support professionals.
In addition to her regular duties, Miller has learned CPR and first aid, volunteers on West's building emergency response team, and became certified in medication administration, so she could provide students with the best care possible.
"The ISEA represents so many outstanding professionals and Michaelle is a wonderful example of someone who has gone above and beyond and truly exemplifies what it means to be a committed and caring professional," ISEA President Mike Beranek said during an awards ceremony held March 31, in West Des Moines. "Michaelle's dedication to her students, her school, the larger community makes her a gift to the entire area."
The modest Miller said education support professionals often juggle extra duties. She's just happy to be able to represent others in her field.
"Support staff people often get overlooked," she said. "But we see students as often as anybody else."
Miller has a special connection to West High, since she graduated from the school in 1997.
"I began as a West High support staffer for seven years, moved over to West Middle for six years and returned to West High at the start of the 2018 school year," she explained.
When Miller and her husband, Chris Miller (a North Middle School vocal music teacher), have free time, they like spending it with daughters Sophia, 5, and Scarlett, 2.
From the time she gets in until the minute she leaves, Miller is always busy.
"I love it that no two days are ever the same," she said. "There are always new challenges to meet."
Which is fine by Miller, who has a strong support team around her.
"I am grateful for being named ISEA's Education Support Professional of the Year but I know I'm really representing all of the deserving ESPs around the state," she said. "It truly is an honor to represent them."