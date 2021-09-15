Sioux City West High names homecoming court

SIOUX CITY -- West High School kicked off its homecoming week festivities with coronation on Monday. Jaime Perez-Rojas, son of Jose Perez and Herminia Rojas, and Eneyda Vazquez, daughter of Florencio and Gricelda Vazquez, were named king and queen.

Additional senior attendants for queen included Liberty Buhman, daughter of Travis and Melinda Buhman; Holly Duax, daughter of Tim and Mary Duax; Serenity Frazier, daughter of Crystal Case; Zakaiha Johnson, daughter of Unique Johnson; Lily Juhnke, daughter of Eric and Jodi Juhnke; Amy Nguyen, daughter of Anh Loan Tran; Tylee Nosavanh, daughter of Sarah Sayavong; Jordyn Reising, daughter of Jimmy and Kim Reising; and Brooklynn Wauhob, daughter of Russ and Kim Wauhob.

Additional senior attendants for king included Drew Benson, son of Shane and Jaimee Benson; Yerlis Blanco, son of Juan Blanco and Maria Canales; Keyuon Brinkman, son of Keith and Angela Comstock; Master Brooks, son of Tanya Brooks; Devin Frye; Julian Garcia, son of Leticia Garcia; Kenny Lam, son of Tien Lam and Mai Trang Nguyen; Brady Larson, son of Leif and Tracy Larson; and Brian Sanchez Olave, son of Gracia Olave.

Junior attendants included Abby Hammer, daughter of Steve and Amy Hammer, and Antonio Ferraro, son of Jeana Guy.

