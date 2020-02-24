Sioux City West students hit perfect notes in state vocal jazz contest

Instead, he was replaced at the last minute by fellow choir member Austin Flores.

"I sort of knew Matt's solo but had never performed it in public before," Austin, an 11th-grader, said. "I thought it would be fun to attempt it but I certainly didn't think the judges would rate it so high."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hodnefield said this willingness to take chances is something he instilled in his company of young performers.

"I could direct the students every step of the way, but then they wouldn't know how to interpret the music on their own," he said.

That was certainly true for Vocal Spectrum's cover of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," which featured a solo by Dalany Dolan.

"For this song, you need to milk it for all it is worth," Hodnefield said. "Especially, the line 'the devil's on his way,' you need to drive it home."

Which is something that Dalany does over and over again during the two-hour rehearsal.

"We have fun here," the 11th-grader said. "It's hard work but it is also fun."

However, it is also just one more activity on Dalany's already-packed schedule.