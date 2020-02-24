Sioux City West students hit perfect notes in state vocal jazz contest

SIOUX CITY -- During a Thursday afternoon rehearsal, Boe Hodnefield wasn't directing West High School's Vocal Spectrum jazz choir as much as he was offering the students helpful advice.
"Don't over-sing it, people," Hodnefield, West's musical director, said as the 14-member group sang the pop ballad "I'll Be There," in the choir room. "Remember, less is more with this material."
Indeed, the song -- with lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman, music by Dave Grusin and arranged by Jeremy Fox -- has become a show stopper for Vocal Spectrum.
The group performed the number at the Iowa High School Music Association's State Vocal Jazz Contest, held Feb. 10, in Alta, Iowa, where they received three Division I ratings -- the highest possible score.
"It was the first time West had performed at this contest," Hodnefield said. "The students worked so hard that it was very gratifying."
Even more significant was the fact that soloist Matt Pauling couldn't make it at the last minute.
"I'm on West's bowling team and we were part of the junior varsity tournament taking place in Council Bluffs earlier in the day," Matt, an 11th-grader, said. "The bowling tournament took longer than expected and I couldn't make it to Alta (more than 100 miles away) in time for my ('I'll Be There') solo."
Instead, he was replaced at the last minute by fellow choir member Austin Flores.
"I sort of knew Matt's solo but had never performed it in public before," Austin, an 11th-grader, said. "I thought it would be fun to attempt it but I certainly didn't think the judges would rate it so high."
Hodnefield said this willingness to take chances is something he instilled in his company of young performers.
"I could direct the students every step of the way, but then they wouldn't know how to interpret the music on their own," he said.
That was certainly true for Vocal Spectrum's cover of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition," which featured a solo by Dalany Dolan.
"For this song, you need to milk it for all it is worth," Hodnefield said. "Especially, the line 'the devil's on his way,' you need to drive it home."
Which is something that Dalany does over and over again during the two-hour rehearsal.
"We have fun here," the 11th-grader said. "It's hard work but it is also fun."
However, it is also just one more activity on Dalany's already-packed schedule.
All of the students juggle jazz choir with other extracurricular activities like band, athletics and student council. That's to say nothing of homework or after-school jobs.
This is why Hodnefield knows his choir is mature enough to perform with a minimum of hand-holding.
"The students give everything they can for every performance that they give," he said. "Seeing them succeed at the State Vocal Jazz Contest is where all of their hard work pays off."