Sioux City woman takes $30,000 win on scratch-off lottery ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman won a $30,000 lottery prize this week.

Paula Jacobsen of Sioux City won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Puzzle Payout" scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.

She purchased her winning ticket at Sarg's Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.

Puzzle Payout is a $3 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.37, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Jacobsen is the third major lottery winner in Woodbury County this year, following a Sergeant Bluff man who won $500,000 in the Powerball in February and a Sioux City couple who won $150,000 in the Powerball in January.

There were four large lottery wins last year -- a Moville man and a Sloan woman who each won $30,000 on separate games nearly simultaneously in September, following a $1 million win on a Powerball ticket sold in Correctionville at the end of February and a Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City that won a $100,000 prize in late July.

