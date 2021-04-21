Sioux City, Woodbury County authorities accepting unwanted prescription drugs

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City and Woodbury County residents will have the chance to turn in unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday at several drop-off sites.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

-- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.

-- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive.

-- Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

-- Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive.

-- Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.

-- Walmart, 3301 Floyd Blvd.

-- Lewis Family Pharmacy, 528 S. Third St., Moville.

-- Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, 105 Gaul St., Suite A, Sergeant Bluff.

-- Mills Pharmacy, 120 E. Main St., Anthon.

Only tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted. Sites will not accept liquids, needles, sharps or illegal drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted if the lithium batteries are removed.

The drug take-back is an annual event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office also are participating. During last year's drug take-back event in Sioux City, more than 189 pounds of unused prescription medications were collected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.