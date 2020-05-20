Sioux City yoga instructor's classes move into her house due to pandemic

"We are in close proximity to each other, people are sharing space, people are sweating, it's like a gym in that aspect," Kuehl said of in-person yoga.

The class schedule had to be changed around -- where Evolve once offered four to five classes a day, now only two are offered. Some of the studio's instructors opted not to teach web yoga classes.

A selection of Evolve's yoga classes are also offered free on Facebook live.

It might not appear that there's much overlap between yoga, a popular discipline of breath control, special postures and meditation that originated in Hinduism, and the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kuehl said the soothing practice has value during this chaotic and frequently unpleasant time.

"We are offering a more mindful class, a more gentle class, and there's a lot of people that come to that," she said. "That seems to really help with their stress levels."

Moreover, yoga can be done at home with minimal equipment and space. Kuehl said all that's really needed is a yoga mat and some sort of sturdy object to use for balance. And of course a phone, tablet or computer to connect with the class. Besides that, no fancy equipment is needed.