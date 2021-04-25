Sioux City's annual Tolerance Week goes online due to COVID concerns

Virtual Tolerance Week

2021's Tolerance Week, taking place from Monday through Friday, will be an all-virtual event, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Online programming will include a virtual screening of the documentary "Facing Fear" at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by a discussion with the Sioux City Human Rights Commission's Karen Mackey; a 6 p.m. Tuesday screening of the film "Above and Beyond"; and a 7 p.m. screening of "Who Will Write Our History," followed by comments from filmmaker Roberta Grossman.

Middle school and high school winners of the Tolerance Week Essay Contest and Ella Holtzen Memorial Tolerance Week Art Contest will also be recognized.

Also, Terezin Concentration Camp survivor Inge Auerbacher will be part of an interactive event with area eighth graders at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A partnership between Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Humanities and Kathy and Jerry Weiner, Siouxland Tolerance Week activities are free and may be accessed at Toleranceweek.org and Facebook.com/Toleranceweek.