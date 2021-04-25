Sioux City's annual Tolerance Week goes online due to COVID concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The Holocaust was one of the darkest moments of the 20th century. Its ghastly history has been exposed and denounced in countless speeches, photos and documentary films ever since.
However, Sioux City's five-day series of Tolerance Week programming -- a remembrance of the Holocaust -- has been drastically altered due to a very 21st-century reason.
"Because of COVID-19 concerns, all of our activities will be online," GR Lindblade & Co.'s Lou Ann Lindblade, one of the event's organizers, explained of the series that runs from Monday through Friday. "This year's Tolerance Week observance will be a virtual one."
Tolerance Week programming is free and will be accessible at Toleranceweek.org and Facebook.com/Toleranceweek.
Sioux City's Tolerance Week was created in 2005 by Jerry and Kathy Weiner after the couple saw "Paper Clips," a critically acclaimed documentary film featuring middle-school kids in Tennessee who collected 6 million paper clips to represent the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.
Since then, the Holocaust has become a part of the curriculum for many Siouxland middle schools, with eighth graders taking part in Tolerance Week activities in their own school districts as well as in special programming held at the Orpheum Theatre.
That was until 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic closed down schools and the Orpheum mere days before Tolerance Week was slated to start.
"This means an entire class of eighth graders weren't able to experience last year's Tolerance Week," Lindblade said. "Even though COVID is still part of everyone's lives, we moved our activities online for the sake of this year's eighth graders and the now-ninth graders, who missed out last year, as well as anyone wanting to learn more about the Holocaust."
2021's Virtual Tolerance Week, a partnership between Humanities Iowa, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Kathy and Jerry Weiner, will include "Facing Fear," a documentary centering on Matthew Boger, a 13-year-old who was thrown out of his house for being gay. Living on the streets, he was beaten by a group of neo-Nazi skinheads. Twenty-five years later, Boger had a chance meeting with one of the former neo-Nazi skinheads and a friendship ensued.
Shown at 6 p.m. Monday, the "Facing Fear" screening -- a partnership between Tolerance Week and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission -- will include a discussion with Sioux City Human Rights Commission director Karen Mackey.
A virtual screening of "Above and Beyond" -- a documentary about heroic Jewish-American pilots that was produced by Nancy Spielberg, the younger sister of Steven Spielberg -- will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the documentary "Who Will Write Our History" will be screened. Roberta Grossman, the movie's writer, director and producer, will make comments after the screening.
Other activities will include the naming of winners for the annual Tolerance Week Essay Contest and the Ella Holtzen Memorial Tolerance Week Art Contest. Both events, open to middle and high school students, include cash prizes. The art contest was renamed in honor of Ella Holtzen, the 2016 Middle School Art Contest winner, who died with her brother Beck in an ice-related car accident.
An interactive event with Terezin Concentration Camp survivor Inge Auerbacher will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Eighth grade students have read Auerbach's book "I Am a Star, Child of the Holocaust," and will be given the opportunity to ask her questions.
In addition, photos of Vernon Tott, an Orange City, Iowa, native who helped free survivors of the Ahlem Labor Camp in Hanover, Germany, will be presented as a virtual art exhibit by the Sioux City Public Museum, another partner of Tolerance Week.
"We couldn't have a Tolerance Week without the collaboration of so many people and organizations," Lindblade said.
While having a virtual Tolerance Week doesn't occur under normal circumstances, Lindblade actually thinks it can have a positive impact.