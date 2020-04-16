Sioux City's Avé Medical Laser Spa offers COVID-19 antibody testing

SIOUX CITY -- A facial and body aesthetics clinic in Sioux City is offering COVID-19 antibody testing.
Avé Medical Laser Spa got access to testing last week, with the actual lab analysis of the blood samples beginning early this week. Samples are drawn at Avé and then sent to a lab in Florida that has partnered with the clinic, where the analysis is performed.
The test determines if an individual has antibodies to the novel coronavirus. Antibodies are blood proteins that fight pathogens, and they generally indicate a previous infection from which a person has recovered. Their presence is often taken as a marker of acquired immunity.
Dr. Paula Hicks said she became interested in antibody testing after she became ill after a trip to Las Vegas in February. Several of her staffers also had been ill.
"We were just wondering if by chance we had been exposed to COVID-19," Hicks said. She and the employees tested negative for antibodies, meaning they likely had never been infected.
It made sense to offer testing through Avé because the clinic has done blood draws for years for tests and treatments unrelated to the virus.
"We thought, well, we have the staff to draw blood, and people want to know the results, and it just doesn't seem like this is a test that is available, and I think it should be," Hicks said.
Hicks estimated that Avé has sent in fewer than 10 tests; none of these has yet come back positive. The tests are 90 percent accurate in the presence of antibodies, with a specificity (accuracy if there are no antibodies) of 98 percent.
The tests, which are not covered by health insurance, cost $165. It's one of the few services the clinic is still offering during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We're pretty much shut down, the only thing we're doing is these lab draws and bioidentical hormones, which is medically necessary stuff," Hicks said.
Testing for the novel coronavirus has been a matter of intense national interest for weeks -- widespread, readily available testing could be a key factor in lifting the lock-downs presently imposed in most of the country. Testing for active COVID-19 infections remains limited -- for a patient to be eligible for a test, they generally need a referral from a doctor.
Antibody testing of the sort available through Avé generally indicates a previous infection and presumed immunity, though certain antibodies are more indicative of an ongoing infection.
It takes several days after infection for antibodies to appear, with a different type of antibody appearing several weeks later, after the infection would generally have passed. Those whose antibodies are indicative of an active infection may need to get a swab test to determine if they are still shedding the virus, Hicks said.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that more than 70 companies have begun selling antibody tests. The technology is relatively simple, and the FDA waived an initial review of the tests as part of its emergency response to the pandemic.
Hicks said there is no practical limit to the number of tests available through Avé -- the Florida lab can process as many as 5,000 tests a day.
Those who would like a test must make an appointment and anyone experiencing respiratory or other coronavirus symptoms would be asked to consult with their regular health care provider. For those who do opt to get the test, blood is drawn, usually in the morning so it can be shipped overnight to Florida, where it is tested and the results relayed back to the patient. If antibodies are discovered, Hicks said, the results would be reported to government health agencies.
The test is available to anyone -- many people who've tested positive for the virus had no symptoms, or very mild symptoms.
"Maybe you've had some exposure, you've traveled, or maybe you have been sick but you weren't tested at that point," Hicks said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.