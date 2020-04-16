Sioux City's Avé Medical Laser Spa offers COVID-19 antibody testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- A facial and body aesthetics clinic in Sioux City is offering COVID-19 antibody testing.

Avé Medical Laser Spa got access to testing last week, with the actual lab analysis of the blood samples beginning early this week. Samples are drawn at Avé and then sent to a lab in Florida that has partnered with the clinic, where the analysis is performed.

The test determines if an individual has antibodies to the novel coronavirus. Antibodies are blood proteins that fight pathogens, and they generally indicate a previous infection from which a person has recovered. Their presence is often taken as a marker of acquired immunity.

Dr. Paula Hicks said she became interested in antibody testing after she became ill after a trip to Las Vegas in February. Several of her staffers also had been ill.

"We were just wondering if by chance we had been exposed to COVID-19," Hicks said. She and the employees tested negative for antibodies, meaning they likely had never been infected.

It made sense to offer testing through Avé because the clinic has done blood draws for years for tests and treatments unrelated to the virus.