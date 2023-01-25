Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill

SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill.

The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.

The program is expected to cost the state around $345 million per year. Catholic schools in the state will in all likelihood be a major beneficiary of these tuition dollars.

The Diocese of Sioux City operates 16 Catholic school systems, including Bishop Heelan in Sioux City, Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars and Remsen St. Mary's in Remsen.

“It’s a great day for education in Iowa, both for private and public schools," Nickless said in a statement provided by the diocese. "My brother bishops of Iowa and I are so pleased that we were able to be in Des Moines at the statehouse for this historic signing of Gov. Reynolds’ Students First Act bill to provide school choice in Iowa. We look forward to serving more families in the Diocese of Sioux City who want to enroll their child in a Catholic school. We are also pleased that the Students First Act will also help parents keep their child in the Catholic school of their choice and assist us in enhancing quality education.”

Patty Lansink, superintendent of the Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools, echoed Nickless' sentiments.

“The Diocese of Sioux City Catholic Schools Office and the administrators of our Catholic schools are overjoyed with the signing of the Students First Act bill today," Lansink said in a statement. "After many years of sharing our story of Catholic Schools and the importance of school choice for our parents, we are so happy that parents of all income levels can send their child to the school of their choice. We thank all the supporters of Catholic schools and non-public schools who reached out to their legislators to make Education Savings Accounts a reality for Iowa families.”

Prior to the passage of the private school tuition bill, roughly 7 percent of the state's 486,476 students were enrolled in one of the state's 183 private schools. Enrollment in private schools will almost certainly increase with the state footing part of the bill.

Public schools, meanwhile -- including Sioux City's school district -- have expressed a degree of trepidation. Public schools lose per-pupil funding for each student who enrolls in private school.