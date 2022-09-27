Sioux City's Briar Cliff crowns homecoming king and queen

SIOUX CITY -- Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20.

Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.

Andersen, a native of Panora, Iowa, is a senior majoring in nursing with a gerontology and psychology minor. She is student government president, along with being a member of the softball team, campus ministry, honors club, Catholic Daughters, student activities council, academic peer mentor and a resident assistant.

This year’s homecoming court included: Maximus Barajas of Riverside, Calif.; Kaegan Held of Leigh, Neb.; Alex Kremer of Shawnee, Kan; Taylor Lamprecht of Ponca, Neb; Liv Petersen of Harlan, Iowa; Quinn Vesey of Indianola, Iowa; Konnor Sudmann of Treynor, Iowa; and Ron Watson of Tulsa, Okla.