 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen

  • 0
Briar Cliff 2022 homecoming royalty

Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen.

 Provided, Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20.

Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.

Andersen, a native of Panora, Iowa, is a senior majoring in nursing with a gerontology and psychology minor. She is student government president, along with being a member of the softball team, campus ministry, honors club, Catholic Daughters, student activities council, academic peer mentor and a resident assistant.

This year’s homecoming court included: Maximus Barajas of Riverside, Calif.; Kaegan Held of Leigh, Neb.; Alex Kremer of Shawnee, Kan; Taylor Lamprecht of Ponca, Neb; Liv Petersen of Harlan, Iowa; Quinn Vesey of Indianola, Iowa; Konnor Sudmann of Treynor, Iowa; and Ron Watson of Tulsa, Okla.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday

The goal of the event is to bring a game-day atmosphere to downtown. Admission is free. Proceeds from food and beverage sales, and day-of donations, go to Siouxland nonprofit organizations Welcome Home, the Hope Center and Children’s Miracle Network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News