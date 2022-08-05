Sioux City's Camp High Hopes offers array of activities for those with disabilities

Since its founding in 2004, Sioux City's Camp High Hopes has worked to provide a slew of recreational opportunities for kids and adults with diagnosed disabilities.

If campers want to shoot a bow and arrow, they have the chance to do so. Maybe they want to go fishing on a lake? Totally doable. Say someone is interested in climbing a tree for the first time? The option exists.

But it isn't enough to simply provide the options. Staffers at High Hopes also effort to make sure each and every activity is as accessible as possible for campers.

Camp High Hopes Program Director Ashley Ayala refers to the accessibility-minded tweaks to common camp activities as "adaptions" and says they really help to build up the confidence of campers.

"We have the ability to take somebody who may not have the ability to climb and we put them in a full harness and then we're able to raise them to the point where they're still able to look out and see how high they are," Ayala said. "A lot of our campers miss those opportunities because their entire life they are under the assumption that they just can't."

It's those sorts of opportunities that have kept campers such as 17-year-old Pehdyn Lawrey returning again and again. In terms of activities, two of her personal favorites are fishing and archery.

"I’ve gotten bullseyes almost every summer. I got one on the first week this summer," Lawrey said.

If, for some reason, a camper is unable to use a regular bow on the archery range, Ayala said Camp High Hopes has an "adaptive bow" that lets the user push a button to release an arrow.

"One of our directors from a couple years ago was actually the one (who) created it," she said.

For other adaptions, Ayala said Camp High Hopes staffers will work with people in the community who know a thing or two about how to make something adaptable. "If we have to create additional adaption, we can do that through trial and error," she said.

As for the waterfront, Ayala said there are rollers to get canoes in and out of the fully stocked pond if campers can't do it themselves.

"They get super excited they even have the opportunity to fish and we have two lifeguards on staff if ever there is a crisis moment," Ayala said.

Campers who stay over will start their day in one of two cabins Ayala said can hold 40. Days begin there at 7 a.m. and breakfast is served at 8 a.m. If needed, there are hospital beds and bed rails as well as shower chairs on the premises.

"They have full access to everything here," Ayala said.

After breakfast come the day's events: maybe archery for an hour followed by arts and crafts for another hour. In the evening outdoor program, there are lessons on building fires and creating knots. So-called "cabin chats" then help to close out the night.

On particularly hot days, Ayala said staff will keep camp goers occupied with indoor activities or less physically strenuous events such as tie-dyeing and creative dramatics.

The latter can involve participants doing dance moves around a circle while music plays. There will also be scattered pieces of paper with instructions for different maneuvers to try. For a session on Wednesday, June 29, Lawrey said it was the best thing she got to do for the day.

"I like music so I just sang along to it," Lawrey said.

Even though she's only been in the job since February and is still getting to know the area, Ayala said she'd like to add more activities including adaptive axe throwing (maybe this summer still).

"I do have plans to create this program into something that is awesome and adventurous and enjoyable for everybody," Ayala said.

Because of counselors like Ayala, Lawrey, who has also been to a muscular dystrophy camp, has developed such an affinity for High Hopes that she said she'd like to become a counselor one day too.

"I want to be a lead counselor or just a counselor in general. I like to work with the good kids," Lawrey said.

Those kinds of testimonials are a real highlight of Ayala's job. That and witnessing campers' own enjoyment.

"We had a young man catch a 16-inch bass on our lake. We’ve had a lot of archery bullseyes," Ayala said. "Just seeing their smiles on their faces when they’re able to experience something like that."