Sioux City's Cone Park is debuting summer tubing in June

SIOUX CITY -- Summer tubing will be offered for the first time at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, on June 11.

Summer tubing and a mountain bike trail system, which is expected to begin construction in 2023, will make the acclaimed winter park a year-round destination.

There will be a small amount of mist on the two lanes of track on hot summer days, but, otherwise, the lanes use no water, according to a statement from the city. The plastic-type surface, which acts like snow, will be installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and be removed before the end of the year to make way for snow tubing. The inaugural summer tubing season will run until Sept. 5.

To use the hill, tubers must be 42-inches tall, wear enclosed toed shoes and purchase tickets ahead of time at coneparksiouxcity.com or by calling 712-279-6126. Tickets are $10 per person for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions, and $7 for Thursday and Sunday night sessions.

Tubers will be able to utilize the lift to get up to the top of the hill during 2 1/2-hour sessions. Evening sessions will feature a light show.

In March, the Sioux City Council awarded a purchase order and service provider agreement to Neveplast USA, LC, of Basye, Virginia, for summer tubing equipment. Neveplast submitted the lone bid of $195,449.54 for the project. The city needed 7,235 square feet of underlayer, edging, ramps and lubricant, as well as 85 tubes for the initial startup. A third party, Shenandoah Ground Works LLC, of Basye, Virginia, is installing the equipment at a cost of $2,000.

Cone Park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019. The park offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages, for snow tubing during the winter. Visitors can also skate at the park's ice skating rink, which converts to a splash pad during the summer months.

