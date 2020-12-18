Sioux City's Cone Park to open Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Cone Park will officially open for the winter season on Wednesday.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department made the announcement in a news release Friday.

Due to limited capacity and high demand, patrons are asked to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park. According to the park's website, tubing sessions are slated to begin at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased at coneparksiouxcity.com, by calling the Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126 or by visiting the office at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Layfette St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required at all times, both inside and outside, unless seated at a table.

Indoor seating in the Cone Park Lodge will be limited to no more than six people of a related party per table.

Cone Park patrons are also asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others, about the width of two snow tubes.

For a complete list of operating dates, hours and rates, visit coneparksiouxcity.com.

