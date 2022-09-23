 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City's Cook Park won't play host to free concert series as Vangarde Arts bid falls short

  • 0
vangarde arts logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts didn't garner enough online votes to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park in 2023.

The Sioux City-based nonprofit announced in a Facebook post Thursday that its concert proposal didn't crack the top 20 in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards. 

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces. The Top 20 Levitt AMP finalists are now in the running to receive a $90K multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space.

"Unfortunately there were not enough people in the area with that same dream. Sioux City is one of the larger cities that was in the running for the Levitt grant, yet finished 24 out 36 cities. Several cities half our size will enjoy the benefits of a free live music series. Maybe another time," the post from Vangarde Arts read. 

People are also reading…

Over the years, Vangarde Arts has had musicians like Ray Wylie Hubbard, John Primer and David Lindley at its 416 Pierce St. location.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Art Walk to highlight downtown galleries

Art Walk to highlight downtown galleries

These walks will encourage art lovers to check out the Art Center before walking a few blocks to the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., which is home to both Gallery 103 and the new Three Rivers Art Gallery. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, talks eminent domain, transgender bills and abortion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News