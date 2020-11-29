 Skip to main content
Sioux City's COVID hospital numbers rival springtime high
Sioux City's COVID hospital numbers rival springtime high

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Sioux City easily rivals the number of patients from the springtime COVID-19 surge. 

As of Sunday, a total of 96 patients in Sioux City's hospitals have the coronavirus. This figure includes 68 hospitalized with the virus as a principal diagnosis (i.e., hospitalized because of the virus) and 28 others who have the virus as a secondary diagnosis (hospitalized primarily for another health issue, though their virus infection could worsen their overall condition.) 

The number of coronavirus patients in the city's hospitals fluctuates slightly from day to day -- as recently as Wednesday, some 76 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City with COVID-19 as their principal diagnosis. 

In May, the number of COVID-19 patients at Sioux City's hospitals topped out at around 93. At that time, the data provided by the hospitals did not differentiate between the virus as a principal or secondary diagnosis; a MercyOne spokeswoman said Sunday that, back in May and June, few people in the hospital had the virus as a secondary diagnosis. 

Across Northwest Iowa, some 202 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on Sunday, down from 222 on Saturday, according to Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents counties in Northwest Iowa and a few Central Iowa counties. Thirty-nine of those patients were in the ICU and 23 were on ventilators. 

The Siouxland District Health Department on Sunday reported another 36 COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County.

Also on Sunday, Sac County recorded its eighth death attributed to COVID-19, Crawford County recorded its 16th and Plymouth County tallied its 42nd. 

