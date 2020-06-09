You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City's Downtown LIVE! concert series canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Downtown Live

People sit on the lawn during Downtown LIVE! outside the Sioux City Public Museum in this 2017 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series, which was scheduled to begin on June 12, has been is canceled.

"Enjoying live music and seeing your friendly faces are something all of us are looking forward to soon, but the arrival and continued persistence of the COVID-19 virus is not allowing for us to plan a safe, weekly, series of events," a statement from the event's planning committee said. 

Downtown LIVE! was started in 2007 and helps bring hundreds of people together each week in Downtown Sioux City.

